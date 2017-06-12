Mo Brooks tells Fox he will introduce...

Mo Brooks tells Fox he will introduce bill allowing lawmakers to be armed

13 hrs ago

Rep. Mo Brooks said he will introduce a bill soon that would allow congressmen and senators to carry guns, Fox Business reports. Brooks, R-Huntsville, appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, where he addressed the shooting last week at a practice for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Va.

