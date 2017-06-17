Michigan native injured in baseball shooting improving, family says
The Michigan native shot multiple times in his chest and arms last week during practice for a congressional baseball game has undergone multiple surgeries but is improving, family says. The family of Matt Mika, 38, issued a statement Saturday saying they expected him to remain in the ICU through at least this weekend.
