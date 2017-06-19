Mechanic: Suspected Scalise Shooter Went on Trump Rant Before the Attack
A mechanic in Alexandria, Virginia said James Hodgkinson, the man suspected of shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others, went on a rant against President Donald Trump before the attack, the Chicago Tribune reported. "This man was just so passionate and hateful toward Trump," said mechanic Crist Dauberman of the Del Ray Service Center.
