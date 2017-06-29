Mark Caserta: Dark politics flourish in nation of political unrest
Such appears to be the flourishing state of dark politics in our country, as it appears we've been infected by political domestic terrorists so distressed over the election of Donald J. Trump they're willing to take the lives of innocent people simply because of political party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|2 hr
|californio
|477
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|16 hr
|slick willie expl...
|179
|Nancy Pelosi
|18 hr
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|21 hr
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|21 hr
|DMetrius Jones
|59
|Lesbians
|21 hr
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC