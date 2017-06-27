Man accused of threatening to kill Fl...

Man accused of threatening to kill Fla. lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPTV Local News

A Miami Gardens man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill Miami state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz on Facebook. Steve St. Felix, 33, was arrested Monday on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 1 hr slick willie expl... 456
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 14 hr slick willie expl... 178
usaid to foreign countries Sun US Taxpayer 2
USAID to El Salvador Sun US Taxpayer 1
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 25 huntcoyotes 58
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
shell building in rosehill Jun 25 ghost 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC