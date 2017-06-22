Listen: Chaffetz Releases Voicemail o...

Listen: Chaffetz Releases Voicemail of Death Threat He Received

Rep. Jason Chaffetz shared a death threat he received with Fox News Thursday in which a man left a voicemail on his office phone saying he was going to "hang [Chaffetz] from a lamppost." "Hey Jason Chaffetz - I suggest you prepare for the battle, motherf***er, and the apocalypse," the man yelled.

