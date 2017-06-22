Listen: Chaffetz Releases Voicemail of Death Threat He Received
Rep. Jason Chaffetz shared a death threat he received with Fox News Thursday in which a man left a voicemail on his office phone saying he was going to "hang [Chaffetz] from a lamppost." "Hey Jason Chaffetz - I suggest you prepare for the battle, motherf***er, and the apocalypse," the man yelled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|5 min
|fingers mcgurke
|426
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|11 hr
|only
|164
|Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago
|Wed
|Demetrius
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Jun 20
|Bert
|4
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|86
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Jun 16
|It gets better
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC