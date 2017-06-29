Judge grants bond to man accused of s...

Judge grants bond to man accused of selling secrets to China

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 9 hr slick willie expl... 179
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 11 hr spud 476
Nancy Pelosi 12 hr DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... 15 hr DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 15 hr DMetrius Jones 59
Lesbians 15 hr DMetrius Jones 1
usaid to foreign countries Jun 25 US Taxpayer 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC