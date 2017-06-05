In Portland, the haters are entitled ...

In Portland, the haters are entitled to free speech, but not to our...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In Portland, the haters are entitled to free speech, but not to our silence in the face of their views Nazi salutes high in the air, white supremacists rallying on the town green, colorful banners telling homosexuals they are going to hell - this is what democracy looks like. But the right to say and do those things - no matter how offensive many Americans will find them - is that First Amendment freedom of speech thing that demonstrators in Portland rallied for over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters 4 hr Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts 4 hr Kilroy was here 1
brother sister sex (Dec '11) May 31 Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
shell building in rosehill May 23 taxpayer 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa May 22 Geezer 12
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC