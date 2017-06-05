Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events In Portland, the haters are entitled to free speech, but not to our silence in the face of their views Nazi salutes high in the air, white supremacists rallying on the town green, colorful banners telling homosexuals they are going to hell - this is what democracy looks like. But the right to say and do those things - no matter how offensive many Americans will find them - is that First Amendment freedom of speech thing that demonstrators in Portland rallied for over the weekend.

