Ignoring the Signs in Alexandria:Baseball, Bullets, and Bloodshed
James "Tommy" Hodgkinson must not have seen the signs. They were hard to miss in the Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood known as Del Ray where he gunned down Republicans playing baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|2 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|80
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|4 hr
|Susanm
|4
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|333
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|13 hr
|Mothra
|41
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Fri
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Fri
|It gets better
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Fri
|US Army Vet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC