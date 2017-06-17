ICYMI: Someone Fired Several Shots At...

ICYMI: Someone Fired Several Shots At This Indiana Driver Who Had A 'Make America Great Again' Flag

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

What is going on, folks? It's rather disturbing. We have House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after being shot in Alexandria, Virginia by James Hodgkinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 4 min old_moose 80
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 2 hr trollin and rollin 342
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 5 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 83
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 10 hr Aquarius-WY 43
Make lobbyists illegal Fri It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Fri It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC