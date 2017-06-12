House Whip Scalise stable, others inj...

House Whip Scalise stable, others injured in shooting at GOP baseball practice

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. A bullet hole form the shooting at a YMCA field in Alexandria, VA, where a shooting hapened during a baseball practice with GOP members of Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 min Frogface Kate 119
News Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ... 59 min fingers mcgurke 30
News House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb... 1 hr Macho Man 18
Government going wild 6 hr It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot 6 hr It gets better 1
Hello why did James do it 7 hr It gets better 1
Why did James hodgkinson do it 7 hr It gets better 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC