House panel moves to up funding for U...

House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol Police after Scalise shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

A House committee on Friday moved to boost funding for the U.S. Capitol Police, following last week's shooting attack on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice. The House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee drafted a bill to hike funding for the USCP to $422 million in fiscal 2018 - a $29.2 million increase over last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 18 hr fingers mcgurke 426
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 20 hr fingers mcgurke 52
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Thu only 164
Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago Wed Demetrius 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 20 Bert 4
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Jun 19 Red Crosse 86
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC