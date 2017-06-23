House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol Police after Scalise shooting
A House committee on Friday moved to boost funding for the U.S. Capitol Police, following last week's shooting attack on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice. The House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee drafted a bill to hike funding for the USCP to $422 million in fiscal 2018 - a $29.2 million increase over last year.
