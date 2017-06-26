House members want federal funds now ...

House members want federal funds now to hire personal security

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Capitol Hill Police officer Nathan Rainey stands guard on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 1 hr Sedition charges due 166
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 hr spud 436
usaid to foreign countries Sun US Taxpayer 2
USAID to El Salvador Sun US Taxpayer 1
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun huntcoyotes 58
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Sun L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
shell building in rosehill Sun ghost 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC