GOP official suggests shooting will 'win this election for us' in...

A Georgia GOP chairman said Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel will benefit from last week's shooting in Alexandria, Virginia that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise and several staffers and law enforcement officers. "I think the shooting is going to win this election for us," 11th District GOP party chairman Brad Carver said Saturday, according to The Washington Post .

