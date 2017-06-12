GOP baseball shooting: Rep. Scalise remains in critical condition, needs further surgery
The FBI is seeking information about the shooter. If you have a tip, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|12 min
|Flying Bacon
|13
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|15 min
|Trump your President
|188
|Rep. Roger Williams and Zach Barth on Alexandri...
|1 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|1 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|8
|Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ...
|2 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|32
|House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb...
|16 hr
|Macho Man
|18
|Government going wild
|21 hr
|It gets better
|1
