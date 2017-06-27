Gillespie, Republican vying to be Va. governor, grilled on health care in BBQ visit
Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie responds to questions on federal health- care bills posed by Alexandria resident Mary Lagnaoui during a visit to Pork Barrel BBQ on Tuesday. Even in a quick stop at a barbecue joint in Alexandria, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie found voters eager for views on his fellow Republicans who, a few miles away in the U.S. Capitol, are trying to overhaul health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|15 min
|slick willie expl...
|463
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|18 hr
|slick willie expl...
|178
|usaid to foreign countries
|Sun
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|Sun
|US Taxpayer
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 25
|huntcoyotes
|58
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|shell building in rosehill
|Jun 25
|ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC