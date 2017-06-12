Gabrielle Giffords guest column: After Steve Scalise shooting, 'I...
I woke up Wednesday morning to images I have prayed I would never see again: a member of Congress and a congressional aide, shot. Children and bystanders scrambling for cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|1 min
|Bring back gladia...
|16
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|3 min
|It gets better
|3
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|14 min
|Darly314
|312
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|5 hr
|US Army Vet
|3
|What does donald TRUMP mean for AMERICA?
|5 hr
|madoff syndrome
|2
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|5 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|34
|Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ...
|5 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC