Fusion Writer: It's 'Delicious Irony' That 'Bigoted...

Fusion, an online news website owned by Univision, published an article calling House Majority Whip Steve Scalise a "Bigoted Homophobe" following a shooting that left him in critical condition last Wednesday. The June 15 article , one day after the shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., is titled "Bigoted Homophobe Steve Scalise's Life Was Saved by a Queer Black Woman," and was written by Fusion news fellow Anne Branigin.

