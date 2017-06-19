Fusion Writer: It's 'Delicious Irony' That 'Bigoted...
Fusion, an online news website owned by Univision, published an article calling House Majority Whip Steve Scalise a "Bigoted Homophobe" following a shooting that left him in critical condition last Wednesday. The June 15 article , one day after the shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., is titled "Bigoted Homophobe Steve Scalise's Life Was Saved by a Queer Black Woman," and was written by Fusion news fellow Anne Branigin.
