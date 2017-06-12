Family: Michigan native shot multiple times in chest, arm
Relatives of a Michigan native shot during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, and is in critical condition. Thirty-eight-year-old Matt Mika was among several people wounded when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as a congressional baseball team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia.
