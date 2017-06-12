Family: Michigan native shot multiple...

Family: Michigan native shot multiple times in chest, arm

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Relatives of a Michigan native shot during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, and is in critical condition. Thirty-eight-year-old Matt Mika was among several people wounded when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as a congressional baseball team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST 31 min US Army Vet 3
What does donald TRUMP mean for AMERICA? 39 min madoff syndrome 2
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 45 min USS LIBERTY 34
News Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ... 54 min USS LIBERTY 1
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 1 hr Cat 302
News Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ... 15 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 34
News Before rampage, Hodgkinson drifted little-notic... 16 hr C Kersey 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC