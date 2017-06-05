Fairfax Co. police investigate string of car-wheel thefts new
That's the fourth car that has had its wheels stolen this week in a neighborhood off of Little River Turnpike in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County. Fairfax County police say a 2017 and a 2016 Honda were found without wheels on Shoal Creek Court.
