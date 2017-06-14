Dramatic video shows moment gunman op...

Dramatic video shows moment gunman opened fire in Alexandria, Va. shooting

Yesterday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Gunfire erupts in the background of the video, which was obtained by the New York Post . A player is seen frantically running off of the field as two men ask aloud whether anyone has notified authorities of the incident.

Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

