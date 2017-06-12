The City of Alexandria is making a mistake by recommending a new hotel and restaurant at 115 South Union St. The city hotel occupancy rate is lower than the surrounding cities and there is no need to destroy yet another historic street in the name of tax revenue in the form of a hotel. Most of the time when people think Alexandria they think of Old Town and for many they imagine the cobblestones of Prince Street .

