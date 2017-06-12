Democrats and Republicans unite in prayer after Alexandria shooting
A shooting on Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, has brought a flood of prayers from politicians and communities who are united in faith following the attack. While practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game scheduled for June 15, six were injured and hospitalized, reported CNN .
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|40
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|1 hr
|Retribution
|21
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|315
|Make lobbyists illegal
|4 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|4 hr
|It gets better
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|9 hr
|US Army Vet
|3
|What does donald TRUMP mean for AMERICA?
|9 hr
|madoff syndrome
|2
