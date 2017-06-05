D.C. Bars Opening Early for James Com...

D.C. Bars Opening Early for James Comey Hearings, Plus More Intel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Eater

Some D.C. bars plan to capitalize on former FBI director James Comey's highly anticipated appearance before Congress on Thursday, June 8 by opening early, tuning their TVs to live coverage of the Senate hearings on Russian interference in the most recent presidential election , and offering political junkies food and drink specials. Shaw's Tavern got the ball rolling by posting it's " Comey Hearing Covfefe " event on social media; the neighborhood bar is opening at 9:30 a.m., and is serving flavored vodka drinks and an "FBI breakfast" featuring French toast, bacon, and ice cream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
brother sister sex (Dec '11) May 31 Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
shell building in rosehill May 23 taxpayer 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa May 22 Geezer 12
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC