D.C. Bars Opening Early for James Comey Hearings, Plus More Intel
Some D.C. bars plan to capitalize on former FBI director James Comey's highly anticipated appearance before Congress on Thursday, June 8 by opening early, tuning their TVs to live coverage of the Senate hearings on Russian interference in the most recent presidential election , and offering political junkies food and drink specials. Shaw's Tavern got the ball rolling by posting it's " Comey Hearing Covfefe " event on social media; the neighborhood bar is opening at 9:30 a.m., and is serving flavored vodka drinks and an "FBI breakfast" featuring French toast, bacon, and ice cream.
