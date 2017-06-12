D.C., after a Petition reached City Hall, Designated 'Trans Pride' Crosswalks

A Care2 petition asking D.C. to install rainbow and trans pride crosswalks to honor the LGBTQ community for Pride month has been successful after gathering over 12,600 signatures. Today, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Care2 petition author Kelly Wright, a transgender woman who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, in installing the first of eight LGBTQ pride crosswalks on 17th Street NW.

