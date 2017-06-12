D.C., after a Petition reached City H...

D.C., after a Petition reached City Hall, Designated 'Trans Pride' Crosswalks

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Accuracy In Media

A Care2 petition asking D.C. to install rainbow and trans pride crosswalks to honor the LGBTQ community for Pride month has been successful after gathering over 12,600 signatures. Today, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Care2 petition author Kelly Wright, a transgender woman who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, in installing the first of eight LGBTQ pride crosswalks on 17th Street NW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shots fired at ball field 41 min guest 1
Maxine Waters Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
brother sister sex (Dec '11) May 31 Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
shell building in rosehill May 23 taxpayer 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,745,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC