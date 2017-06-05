CoursePlay collaborates with iSpring to offer e-learning tools
New Delhi , June 9 : Cloud-based software CoursePlay on Friday announced its strategic alliance with iSpring Solutions, a US-based technology leader in the e-learning industry. iSpring, which offers end-to-end e-learning authoring tools, is a full-featured Learning Management System and PPT conversion technology for organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|May 31
|Sherri
|15
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
|shell building in rosehill
|May 23
|taxpayer
|1
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC