Congressman shot at baseball field in...

Congressman shot at baseball field in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

JUNE 14: A member of the Alexandria Police runs up the street near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 3 hr Cordwainer Trout 6
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 hr Confeve 158
News Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ... 3 hr C Kersey 31
News House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb... 8 hr Macho Man 18
Government going wild 14 hr It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot 14 hr It gets better 1
Hello why did James do it 14 hr It gets better 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC