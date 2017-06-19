Congressman holding blood drive to ho...

Congressman holding blood drive to honor Alexandria shooting victims

22 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Following last week's shooting at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field that left Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise and several others wounded, Deputy Whip Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, is holding a blood drive in honor of Scalise and other shooting victims. In a statement released on Monday, McHenry said the two-day blood drive will be held in the Rayburn House Office Building in honor of Scalise, "US Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, Matt Mika, and all the victims of Wednesday's attack."

