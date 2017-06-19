Congressman holding blood drive to honor Alexandria shooting victims
Following last week's shooting at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field that left Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise and several others wounded, Deputy Whip Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, is holding a blood drive in honor of Scalise and other shooting victims. In a statement released on Monday, McHenry said the two-day blood drive will be held in the Rayburn House Office Building in honor of Scalise, "US Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, Matt Mika, and all the victims of Wednesday's attack."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 hr
|spud
|153
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|5 hr
|BB Board
|362
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|12 hr
|Bert
|4
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|86
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Sun
|C Kersey
|44
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Jun 16
|It gets better
|1
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|US Army Vet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC