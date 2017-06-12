Congressman among "multiple" victims in Alexandria shooting
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, officials said. His wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|2 min
|Red Crosse
|3
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|4 min
|JohnInLa
|156
|Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|30
|House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb...
|4 hr
|Macho Man
|18
|Government going wild
|9 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|9 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Hello why did James do it
|10 hr
|It gets better
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC