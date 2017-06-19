Congressional baseball shooting victi...

Congressional baseball shooting victim Matt Mika released from hospital

13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Matt Mika, a Tyson Foods lobbyist and former staffer for two Michigan congressmen, was among the four people shot at Simpson Park in Alexandria, Va., during a practice for last week's Congressional Baseball Game. Lobbyist Matt Mika has been released from the hospital after being shot multiple times at a congressional baseball practice last week, his family said in a statement.

