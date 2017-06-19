Commentary: Prayers for Peace and Unity in Alexandria

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge celebrating the solemnity of Corpus Christi at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Alexandria on Sunday, June 18. Photo Courtesy of Joe Cashwell During Mass Sunday celebrating the solemnity of Corpus Christi at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Alexandria, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington offered prayers for peace and unity following last week's shooting at a charity baseball practice. In his homily, Bishop made a plea to all, including elected officials and the media: Allow me to begin by conveying our prayers and gratitude to our fathers as we honor them on this special day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.