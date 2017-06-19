Commentary: Prayers for Peace and Uni...

Commentary: Prayers for Peace and Unity in Alexandria

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge celebrating the solemnity of Corpus Christi at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Alexandria on Sunday, June 18. Photo Courtesy of Joe Cashwell During Mass Sunday celebrating the solemnity of Corpus Christi at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Alexandria, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington offered prayers for peace and unity following last week's shooting at a charity baseball practice. In his homily, Bishop made a plea to all, including elected officials and the media: Allow me to begin by conveying our prayers and gratitude to our fathers as we honor them on this special day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 40 min spud 150
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 2 hr slick willie expl... 361
Will more republicans going to be shot 3 hr Bert 4
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Mon Red Crosse 86
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun C Kersey 44
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC