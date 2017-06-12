Collins says hea ll be armed, but apo...

Collins says hea ll be armed, but apologizes for blaming Democrats for the Alexandria shooting

There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from Yesterday, titled Collins says hea ll be armed, but apologizes for blaming Democrats for the Alexandria shooting.

Rep. Chris Collins said Thursday he will be carrying his firearm with him from now on while he feels the rhetoric could still inspire another shooting. "I've had a carry permit for 30 years.

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#1 15 hrs ago
another nutbag who thinks that more guns solves gun violence. repugs think this way - completely backward. cutting taxes makes the economy 'work,' guns make violence go away, more weapons and military spending create 'peace,' ignore global warming and it'll go away. stupidest people in history, and they're runn...no, RUINING our country.

easy to see why some turn to violence - but we must not do that.
