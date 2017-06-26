Charcoal grill fire causes nearly $300,000 damage to Hybla Valley home
On June 24 at approximately 10:58 p.m., Fairfax County and City of Alexandria firefighters were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 3400 block of Beechcraft Drive in the Hybla Valley section of Fairfax County.
Read more at Fairfax Times.
