Carmichael Upset NBC Pulled Episode Following Va. Shooting

Season: 1 -- Pictured: David Alan Grier as Joe Carmichael, Loretta Devine as Cynthia Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael as Himself, Amber Stevens West as Maxine, Lil Rey Howery as Bobby Carmichael -- Jerrod Carmichael, star of NBC's "The Carmichael Show," spoke out during an interview with Chelsea Handler criticizing NBC's decision to shelve an episode of his show that dealt with the aftermath of a mass shooting. The decision followed Wednesday's gun violence in Alexandria, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.