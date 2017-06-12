Caitlyn Jenner Jokes About - Bad Shot...

Caitlyn Jenner Jokes About - Bad Shot' Virginia Gunman:...

Read more: SFGate

Jenner was speaking to the College Republican National Committee about Wednesday's mass shooting at a congressional GOP baseball practice During an appearance at a College Republican National Committee convention, Caitlyn Jenner spoke about Wednesday's mass shooting in Alexandria, Virginia . Expressing sympathy for the victims injured in the attack, Jenner also joked that it could have been worse: "Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot," she said.

