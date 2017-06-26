Beltway Inner Loop Closed At Van Dorn Street In Alexandria
A two-car accident ruined the Monday morning rush hour for thousands of motorists just as the start of the workweek was getting under way. The crash occured on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Van Dorn Street at around 5 am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|40 min
|fingers mcgurke
|432
|usaid to foreign countries
|18 hr
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|19 hr
|US Taxpayer
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Sun
|huntcoyotes
|58
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Sun
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|shell building in rosehill
|Sun
|ghost
|2
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Jun 22
|only
|164
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC