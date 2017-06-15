Before rampage, Hodgkinson drifted little-noticed in Virginia city
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 1 hr ago, titled Before rampage, Hodgkinson drifted little-noticed in Virginia city.
James Hodgkinson ate at local restaurants and complained about the prices, shared donuts with strangers at the YMCA where he hung out, stared into his laptop for hours, and generally drew little attention to himself, said people who encountered him before he opened fire on a congressional baseball team. The shooting on Wednesday in which four people were wounded and Hodgkinson died after being shot by police, erupted after several unremarkable weeks of homeless wandering by the 66-year-old Midwesterner through the historic Virginia city, where the Republican lawmakers' team practiced regularly for an annual charity ballgame versus the Democrats.
#1 3 hrs ago
"These people have been driven mad. I don’t have any doubt about that. But they’re able to hide. They’re able to hide in plain sight for the most part because they articulate what happens to be mainstream thought as expressed by the Drive-By Media and the Democrat Party."
---Rush Limbaugh, 15 June 2017
