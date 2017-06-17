Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandria shooting? Some readers say yes.

We saw it during Barack Obama 's presidency: Inciting invective on the right was impeding the work of the party in the White House and even causing deranged men with guns to act violently, according to some Times letter writers. When Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot in 2011, many readers were quick to blame right-wing pundits before it became widely known that the gunman was a deeply paranoid man whose conspiracy theories betrayed no political bias.

