America is on its way to divorce cour...

America is on its way to divorce court: Marc A. Thiessen

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: PennLive.com

There is a place for contempt in our public discourse. We should have contempt for a regime in North Korea that brutalized a young American student named Otto Warmbier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
usaid to foreign countries 3 hr US Taxpayer 2
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 hr US Taxpayer 427
USAID to El Salvador 3 hr US Taxpayer 1
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 10 hr huntcoyotes 58
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... 11 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
shell building in rosehill 16 hr ghost 2
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Jun 22 only 164
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,028,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC