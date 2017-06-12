Alexandria Shooting Exposes More Republican Hypocricy
Within minutes of the lone-nut rampage shooting targeting Republican politicians in Alexandria, Virginia, right-wingers took to the airwaves to smear Democrats, Bernie Sanders, and "the Left" for bearing some responsibility for the violence because of their "hatred" of Republicans. Hearing the news that the alleged shooter had worked for his campaign, Senator Sanders stated categorically as he has done for years that there is no justification for violence of any kind.
