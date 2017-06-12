Alexandria Shooting Exposes More Repu...

Alexandria Shooting Exposes More Republican Hypocricy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Within minutes of the lone-nut rampage shooting targeting Republican politicians in Alexandria, Virginia, right-wingers took to the airwaves to smear Democrats, Bernie Sanders, and "the Left" for bearing some responsibility for the violence because of their "hatred" of Republicans. Hearing the news that the alleged shooter had worked for his campaign, Senator Sanders stated categorically as he has done for years that there is no justification for violence of any kind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 47 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 79
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 1 hr Susanm 4
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 333
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 10 hr Mothra 41
Make lobbyists illegal Fri It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Fri It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Fri US Army Vet 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC