Accenture to buy cloud & digital service firm Phase One for Salesforce footprint

Accenture has agreed to acquire Alexandria, Va.-based cloud computing and digital services provider Phase One to add new Salesforce-based offerings for use by federal agencies. Terms of the deal were undisclosed and Phase One will join the global consulting firm's Accenture Federal Services subsidiary upon the transaction's closure.

