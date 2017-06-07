Accenture to buy cloud & digital service firm Phase One for Salesforce footprint
Accenture has agreed to acquire Alexandria, Va.-based cloud computing and digital services provider Phase One to add new Salesforce-based offerings for use by federal agencies. Terms of the deal were undisclosed and Phase One will join the global consulting firm's Accenture Federal Services subsidiary upon the transaction's closure.
