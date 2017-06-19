About a third of gun owners with chil...

About a third of gun owners with children keep guns unlocked and loaded, study says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Forget Democrat or Republican - the most polarizing characteristic in the U.S. might be whether or not you own a gun. A study by Pew Research Center published Thursday interviewed 3,930 U.S. adults, including 1,269 gun owners, about their beliefs and habits about firearms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 19 hr fingers mcgurke 426
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 22 hr fingers mcgurke 52
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Thu only 164
Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago Wed Demetrius 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 20 Bert 4
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Jun 19 Red Crosse 86
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC