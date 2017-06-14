A morning's baseball drill becomes an...

A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans

There are 6 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 11 hrs ago, titled A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans.

This 1992 photo provided by the St. Clair County. Ill., Sheriff's Department shows James T. Hodgkinson.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
Very dark. Why do you suppose people act out this way?

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,339

The Left Coast

#2 8 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Very dark. Why do you suppose people act out this way?
Could be people like Ashley Judd and Kathy Griffin convince them they would be 'resistance' heroes.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#3 7 hrs ago
Could be the Democrats know they cannot win elections, and have decided to hire shooters.

C Kersey

Dallas, TX

#4 7 hrs ago
"The explosion of violence against conservatives across the country is being intentionally ginned up by Democrats, reporters, TV hosts, late-night comedians and celebrities, who compete with one another to come up with the most vile epithets for Trump and his supporters."
---Ann Coulter, 14 June 2017

Confeve

Madison, WI

#5 6 hrs ago
Yet another overweight white American male with a legally purchased firearm.

How can we stop them from getting into the country?

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#6 6 hrs ago
Radical Democrats experienced success in their 2000 attacks on the election, the Constitution and Bush. Subsequently, they found increased acceptance of those narratives, various absurd allegations concerning 9/11 and their anti-military rhetoric. The long term efforts of extremist Muslim anti-Israel propaganda focused to various Leftist protests headed by various Leftist music and Hollywood elements had been feeding the easily manipulated psychologies of stagnant Leftist druggies for decades. Nonetheless, the real extreme Democrat Communist efforts became especially focused in their Bush and military bashing post 9/11. The Founding Fathers type focus of Trump and the vast majority of county populations across America threatens what the Democrats perceived as an eternally successful propaganda overthrow. Communists have always used violence and terror to achieve their aims. The recent attacks, riots and street thuggery we see developing is a predictable growth of the basically tyrannical mind of stagnant politic. It has become more extreme in rhetoric, insult and vile assaults because they saw success in fooling a lot of people a lot of the time in the last seventeen years.

