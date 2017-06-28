a Hate is not a political strategya
"Hate is not a political strategy," says Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|468
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|178
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 25
|huntcoyotes
|58
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|shell building in rosehill
|Jun 25
|ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC