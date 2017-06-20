2017 NAE Grand Challenges Summit

The 2017 Global Grand Challenges Summit , jointly organized by the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, the U.K. Royal Academy of Engineering, and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, will be held July 18-20, 2017, on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Pamela Brumfield, principal of the Thomas A. Edison High School in Alexandria, Virginia, will talk about teaching the next generation about the Grand Challenges of Engineering and preparing them to engineer a better world.

