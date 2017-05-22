White nationalist Richard Spencer get...

White nationalist Richard Spencer gets gym membership yanked after confrontation with professor

An Alexandria, VA gym revoked "alt-right" leader Richard Spencer's membership after Spencer was confronted by a Georgetown University professor "who recognized him and lambasted him" over his far-right, racist beliefs, said the Washington Post on Sunday. Spencer has become notorious in recent months as the election of President Donald Trump has strengthened and emboldened the white nationalist movement, which holds that the U.S. is a white Christian nation which should be racially "purified" through "peaceful ethnic cleansing."

