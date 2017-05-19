Wegmans in advance talks for smaller-format store in Alexandria

Wegmans in advance talks for smaller-...

It's Wegmans' world, and we're just shopping in it. News comes to us Friday from multiple sources that StonebridgeCarras is in advance talks with the nation's favorite grocery store to open a smaller-format outpost within a planned 1 million-square-foot mixed-use project within the Hoffman Town Center.

