Victim Loses Thousands When Carjacker Totals New Car
A carjacking victim lost thousands of dollars she'd recently put down on her new car because the carjacker totaled it. Elizabeth Slentz was in her SUV waiting at a traffic light at Telegraph Road and East Drive in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman approached .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divert foreign aid
|Wed
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|Wed
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Bert Prillman
|1
|Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ...
|Wed
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|President Trump
|May 16
|Citizen
|1
|News paper reporters cannot be trusted
|May 16
|Citizens
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 13
|Simran
|73
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC