Victim Loses Thousands When Carjacker...

Victim Loses Thousands When Carjacker Totals New Car

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NBC Washington

A carjacking victim lost thousands of dollars she'd recently put down on her new car because the carjacker totaled it. Elizabeth Slentz was in her SUV waiting at a traffic light at Telegraph Road and East Drive in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman approached .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divert foreign aid Wed Bert Wytheville 1
Elijah Cummings Wed John Doe CITIZEN 1
Nancy Pelosi Wed Bert Prillman 1
Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ... Wed Patricia_McGurk 1
President Trump May 16 Citizen 1
News paper reporters cannot be trusted May 16 Citizens 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 13 Simran 73
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC