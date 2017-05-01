Trump administration denies reports i...

Trump administration denies reports it plans to end Michelle Obama's girls education program

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Former first lady Michelle Obama has lunch with students at Parklawn Elementary School in Alexandria, Va., on Jan. 25, 2012. The Trump administration this week ended Obama's "Let Girls Learn" program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar 21 hr Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters 21 hr Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. 22 hr Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
Bovine Apr 25 Me Not Lying Joey 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 25 StephanieGuzman 71
North Korea Apr 24 Marty 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC