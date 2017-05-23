This Detroit Entrepreneur Is Tapping ...

This Detroit Entrepreneur Is Tapping into This $47 Billion Market

Yesterday

After researching the nation's oil and gas industry, Moses Shepherd unearthed some compelling information: There are a scant number of minority suppliers operating in the $47 billion market. Hoping to seize upon a vast opportunity to compete in a business without many such rivals, Shepherd started ACE Petroleum this month.

